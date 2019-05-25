Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s father dies in Mumbai hospital

Prem Singh Chouhan (82), father of ex-chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan, died in a Mumbai hospital on Saturday, a BJP spokesperson said here. Prem Singh Chouhan died in the afternoon at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he was admitted two days ago for an illness, he said. The former MP CM, who was in Bhopal, rushed to Mumbai after hearing the news, he said, adding that the last rites would be conducted Sunday in their ancestral Jait village in the state's Sehore district. MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former CM Kailash Joshi, BJP vice president Prabhat Jha, Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia among others expressed condolences. Prem Singh is survived by four sons, including Chouhan, and a daughter.