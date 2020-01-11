Former MLA Sadanand Tanavade set to be Goa BJP chief

By: |
Published: January 11, 2020 7:18:38 PM

Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar is the current Goa BJP president.

Tanavade (54), a former MLA from Thivim, is currently general secretary of the state unit.

Senior leader and former MLA Sadanand Tanavade is all set to become Goa BJP chief as he is the only one who has filed nomination for the party poll for the post to be held on Sunday, its returning officer Govind Parvatkar said. Tanavade (54), a former MLA from Thivim, is currently general secretary of the state unit. “Sadanand Tanavade is the only person to file nomination for the post of Goa BJP chief,” Parvatkar said.

He said the announcement of the new state unit chief would be made by party national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna on Sunday during a convention in which over 1,000 functionaries are scheduled to attend. Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar is the current Goa BJP president.

