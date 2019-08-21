Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur passes away after prolonged illness

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur passes away.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Babulal Gaur passed away on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness. He was 89. The BJP leader breathed his last at Narmada Hospital in Bhopal where he was admitted after he complained of uneasiness earlier.

Gaur was born in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh in 1930. He, however, lived in Bhopal since his childhood. A lawyer by profession, Gaur was first elected to Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in a by-election in Bhopal South constituency in the year 1974 as an independent candidate (supported by Janata Party). A 10-time MLA, he served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from August 23, 2004 to November 29, 2005. He was succeeded by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Gaur was elected in 10 Assembly elections from the seat of Govindpura in Bhopal. He retired from electoral politics in 2018 due to old age. His daughter-in-law Krishna Gaur won Govindpura assembly seat in 2018 as a BJP candidate.