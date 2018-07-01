Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee continues to be critical

The 89-year-old former Left leader was admitted to the nursing home on June 25 in a critical condition. (File photo: IE)

The health condition of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, under treatment in a private nursing home here following a cerebral haemorrhage, continues to be critical with no further signs of deterioration, a hospital official said. “His condition is more or less the same. He is still kept in the critical care unit and all the standard medical procedures are being followed. Such critical patients generally take time to recover,” Pradip Tondon, CEO of Bellevue clinic, told IANS over phone. “He is slightly conscious at times but extremely drowsy. However, there has not been any further deterioration in his condition,” he added.

Tondon, however, confirmed the veteran politician would not undergo any surgery. The 89-year-old former Left leader was admitted to the nursing home on June 25 in a critical condition. A medical board comprising Chatterjee’s family physicians and other specialists are supervising his treatment. Chatterjee, regarded as an outstanding parliamentarian, served as Lok Sabha Speaker from 2004 to 2009.

The 10-time Lok Sabha member was expelled from the Communist Party of India-Marxist on July 23, 2008, “for seriously compromising the position of the party” as he refused to resign as Speaker after the CPI-M withdrew its support to the first United Progressive Alliance government over the Indo-US Civil Nuclear Deal.