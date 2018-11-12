Former legislator Madhavrao Gaikwad passes away in Maharashtra

He was 95. Gaikwad, who was also a freedom fighter, contested the state Assembly elections from the Manmad constituency in 1985 and remained an MLA till 1990. He was the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council from 1960 to 1962.
Former legislator Madhavrao Gaikwad died here in Maharashtra on Monday morning due to old age-related illnesses, family sources said.
He was 95. Gaikwad, who was also a freedom fighter, contested the state Assembly elections from the Manmad constituency in 1985 and remained an MLA till 1990. He was the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council from 1960 to 1962.
READ ALSO | Ananth Kumar’s last rites to be performed tomorrow, says BJP
He also headed the Manmad Municipal Council here in 1974 and fought for many years for the welfare of farmers. He is survived by wife and a daughter.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.