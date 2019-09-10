Former lawmaker of Imran Khan’s party Baldev Kumar to seek political asylum in India

Baldev Kumar is a PTI politician. He was a Member of the Provincial Assembly from Barikot (reserve seat) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minority leader of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Baldev Kumar has sought political asylum in India. According to a report in Aaj Tak, Baldev Kumar and his family members are currently staying their relatives’ house in Punjab.

Baldev, 43, was a Member of the Provincial Assembly from Barikot (reserve seat) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the situation in Pakistan is not conducive for minorities and therefore he decided to flee. He said that he had expectations from Imran Khan but he failed to fulfill promises after winning the elections.

“There is a panic situation among the minorities in Pakistan. I had expectations from Imran Khan, but after he came to power, the situation worsened. Atrocities were inflicted upon Hindus, Sikhs,” he said.

Baldev said that he realised Pakistan was no longer safe for minorities after the daughter of a Sikh priest was forcibly converted in Nankana Sahib province. Hitting out at Khan, he said that the PM failed to protect his people especially the minorities, adding that he is a puppet of Army and ISI.

The report said that Baldev and his family members are staying at their relatives’ residence in Khanna of Ludhiana district. While Baldev had sent his family to India a few months ago, he came to the country on August 12 on a three-month visa.



Baldev said that he is feeling safe in India and will not go back to Pakistan. “Hindu and Sikh leaders are murdered (in Pakistan). I will formally move an application for asylum in India soon,” he said.

Baldev Kumar was married to Bhavna, a Khanna resident, in 2007. At the time of the wedding, he was a councilor in Pakistan and later become an MPA. The couple has two kids.