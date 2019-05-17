Blow to former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar as SC withdraws protection from arrest order in Saradha chit fund case

Updated: May 17, 2019 11:25:17 AM

The CBI had earlier told the court that it wants interrogate Rajeev Kumar in its custody.

Rajeev Kumar, CBI, Saradha chit fund, supreme court, mamata banerjeeFormer Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo/PTI)

Setback for ex-Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar: Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar suffered a huge blow on Friday as the Supreme Court decided to withdraw the protection from arrest order. The Supreme Court ruled that the protection from arrest order can be withdrawn after seven days following which he could be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation which is probing the Saradha chit fund case. The CBI had earlier told the court that it wants interrogate Rajeev Kumar in its custody.

“The CBI may act in accordance with the law after seven days,” the Supreme Court said.

The top court, however, said Rajeev Kumar can proceed to high court to prevent the CBI from arresting him.

Rajeev Kumar had been embroiled in a controversy for being at loggerheads with the CBI over its investigations into the Saradha chit fund and Rose Valley scams in West Bengal.

On February 3, a team of CBI officers was stopped from entering Rajeev Kumar’s residence in Kolkata they had approached him for questioning in cases related to the two scams.

The incident triggered unprecedented scenes as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a protest and sat on dharna in the heart of the capital city against what she described as an “attack on constitutional norms”.

The Supreme Court on February 5 directed Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI for interrogation while asking the concerned authorities that no coercive step should be taken against him.

The former Kolkata top cop was questioned for several days in Shillong in February by the CBI.

