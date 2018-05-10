Former Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chides Mehbooba Mufti as BJP rejects Ramadan ceasefire proposal

Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister (Image: PTI)

Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister and working president of opposition National Conference (NC), on Thursday, chided Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti over rejection of her Ramadan ceasefire proposal by the ruling BJP allies. Taking to his twitter handle, Omar said: “What was the point of @MehboobaMufti calling an all-party meeting to build a consensus around initiatives in Kashmir when her ally in the government doesn’t agree with her! Yet she will shamelessly cling to power because that’s all that matters to her”.

The all-party meeting convened in Srinagar on Wednesday had agreed that a delegation of all parties should approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request that the security forces should declare a unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir during the ensuing holy Muslim month of Ramadan and the Amarnath Yatra.

Sunil Sethi, spokesman of state Bharatiya Janata Party, said on Thursday that his party completely disagreed with any proposal of ceasefire declaration by the security forces against militants in the state.