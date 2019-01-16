Former judges hit out at SC Collegium that changed picks for elevation

Last year in December, the Collegium had recommended Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Pradeep Nandrajog and Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Rajendra Menon for elevation to the apex court. However, both were dropped later.

SC Collegium, Supreme Court Collegium, Sanjeev Khanna, collegium issue, collegium controversy, Rajendra Menon, Pradeep NandrajogFormer CJI RM Lodha said that the Collegium is an institution and it must work as one.

The Supreme Court Collegium has come under fire from four retired senior judges for dropping names of two High Court Chief Justices picked for elevation to the top court a month ago. It later recommended two new names instead. Last year in December, the Collegium had recommended Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Pradeep Nandrajog and Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Rajendra Menon for elevation to the apex court.

However this year in January, the new Collegium — after Justice Madan Lokur retired — held its first meeting and decided to elevate Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Dinesh Maheshwari and Delhi High Court chief justice Sanjeev Khanna to the top court.

The Collegium’s move did not go down well with some of the former justices who have expressed their displeasure and one of them has even written to President Ram Nath Kovind. The Indian Express reports that a former judge of Delhi High Court Kailash Gambhir has written to President Ram Nath Kovind saying the Collegium resolution to elevate Justice Sanjeev Khanna was ‘appalling and outrageous’.

“Such an earth-shattering decision has been taken to supersede as many as 32 judges, which include many Chief Justices, casting aspersions on their intellect, merit and integrity,” the report quoted Gambhir as writing. It further said that the former justice has asked the President to ensure the credibility and independence of the judiciary is preserved and another historical blunder…not committed.

Former CJI RM Lodha said that the Collegium is an institution and it must work as one. He further said that the decisions taken by a Collegium must be taken to their logical conclusion. “Only one judge had retired, if the process of consultation was not completed, it should have been. Why reverse the decision fully and not tell anyone?” IE quoted the former CJI as saying.

Justice Chelameswar, who retired last year, said that “this is exactly why I refused to attend the Collegium meetings in 2016″.

Former Delhi chief justice AP Shah said that this case shows that the Collegium system continues to be opaque, secretive and unaccountable. “What happened between December and January? Only one Judge in the Collegium changed. Now, this is routine in Collegium, such changes will take place. Decisions taken by one Collegium cannot arbitrarily be overturned like this, with no explanation,” he said.

