Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA

Umar Khalid arrested. (file)

Former JNU student Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was taken into custody last night.

Sources told The Indian Express that Umar Khalid was summoned on Saturday. He was asked to join the investigation on Sunday at the office of the Special Cell in Lodhi Colony.

“He had earlier been questioned on July 31, when his phone was seized. On Sunday, he arrived around 1 pm and was questioned during the day before being arrested in the evening,” a police source said.

He will be produced before a Delhi court today. The IE report said that police may file a chargesheet against him.

Umar’s father Ilyas SQR confirmed that his son was arrested last night.

“My son Umar Khalid has been arrested tonight at 11:00 pm by Special Cell, Delhi Police under UAPA. Police was questioning him since 1:00 pm. He has been implicated in Delhi Riots,” he tweeted.

Earlier in April, Umar Khalid was booked by the Delhi Police under the UAPA in connection with the Northeast Delhi communal violence in February. Besides, police have also booked Jamia students Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar under the UAPA.

Khalid was one of the students arrested in the JNU sedition case for raising anti-national slogans at an event organised in the memory of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru in the varsity campus in 2016.