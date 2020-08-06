Former J&K Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu appointed new CAG

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Murmu's resignation as the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Former union minister and senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was appointed in his place.
The government on Thursday appointed former Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. “…the President has been pleased to appoint Shri Girish Chandra Murmu to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” a notification by the Department of Economic Affairs said.
Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Murmu’s resignation as the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Former union minister and senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was appointed in his place.
