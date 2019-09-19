Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar joins AAP

September 19, 2019

Kumar, a former IPS officer, resigned as Jharkhand Congress chief last month.

Only the AAP is truly a party of the 'aam aadmi' where anyone can join and work towards development, he said.

Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Only the AAP is truly a party of the ‘aam aadmi’ where anyone can join and work towards development, he said.

Kumar, a former IPS officer, resigned as Jharkhand Congress chief last month, accusing some colleagues of promoting their own interests over the party and indulging in corrupt practices.

