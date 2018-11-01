Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda joins Congress

By: | Updated: November 1, 2018 8:26 PM

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda Thursday joined Congress in presence of party's state unit chief Ajoy Kumar in Chaibasa.

Koda, an independent legislator, holds the distinction of serving as the chief minister of Jharkhand between 2006 to 2008 (UPA alliance).

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda Thursday joined Congress in presence of party’s state unit chief Ajoy Kumar in Chaibasa. The developments comes days after his wife, Geeta Koda, joined the Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi last month. Geeta is a two-time MLA from the Jagannathpur assembly constituency.

Koda, an independent legislator, holds the distinction of serving as the chief minister of Jharkhand between 2006 to 2008 (UPA alliance). Koda assumed the office on 14 September 2006, and remained in served until his resignation on 23 August 2008.

Koda was only the third independent legislator to be supported by various parties to serve as the chief minister of a state. Earlier, Biswanath Das (1971) in Orissa and SF Khonglam in Meghalaya (2002) were only the independent MLAs to serve in the capacity of a chief minister.

Koda has also served as state’s minister of state, rural engineering organisation (ind. charge) and minister of Panchayati Raj of special arrangement.

Koda’s name was cropped up in the coal block allocation case, and earlier this year, a court had framed charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating against him.

