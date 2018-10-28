Former ISRO chairman Madhavan Nair, 4 others join BJP in Kerala

Nair, who served as a Secretary to the Department of Space, held several other key positions in the government including the post of Chairman of the Space Commission. (ANI)

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Madhavan Nair joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party President Amit Shah in Trivandrum on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. Nair, who served as a Secretary to the Department of Space, held several other key positions in the government including the post of Chairman of the Space Commission.

Nair disclosed that he had been working for BJP for quite some time now but he was formally inducted in the party by BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday. He said he is interested in PM Narendra Modi’s philosophy of developing the country and that is the reason why he wants to work with BJP.

Following BJP chief Amit Shah’s address in Kannur, five prominent personalities from Kerala were welcomed into the party on Saturday night. Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President G Raman Nair also joined the BJP. As per reports, BJP chief welcomed all the members to the party in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night.

The other prominent personalities from the state to have joined the BJP are former Women’s Commission member Dr Prameela Devi, JDS district vice-president Karakulam Divakaran Nair and Thomas John from the Malankara Church.

During his visit to Kannur in Kerala, Shah condemned the arrest of over 2,000 devotees, including RSS and Sangh Parivar activists, across the state agitating against the entry of women of all ages into the temple. He also gave warning to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, saying the effort by his government to clamp down on the agitation amounted to “playing with fire”.

Later in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at the BJP president Amit Shah for allegedly threatening to topple the Kerala government, saying this government came to power with the people’s mandate, and not at the mercy of BJP.