Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair gets death threat

By: | Published: March 30, 2019 11:21 AM

Former ISRO chairman and BJP member G Madhavan Nair has received death threat and a high-level probe was on into it, police here said Friday.

Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair gets death threatFormer ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair gets death threat

Former ISRO chairman and BJP member G Madhavan Nair has received death threat and a high-level probe was on into it, police here said Friday. The threat to Nair, who resides here, was made in an anonymous letter on Wednesday, police told PTI.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) had been registered and investigation was on, they said.

When contacted, the space scientist pleaded ignorance about the letter, but said he was informed there was an intelligence report about the threat. Nair, who retired in 2009 as Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), joined the BJP in October last year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair gets death threat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition