Former IPS officer K Annamalai, popularly known as Karnataka’s ‘Singham’, joins BJP

Former IPS officer K Annamalai joins BJP: Former IPS officer K Annamalai on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP president Murugan at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Popularly referred to as ‘Karnataka Singham’, Annamalai resigned from service last year in June. Before leaving the service, he had served for close to 10 years in different capacities.

After joining the BJP, the former cop praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the prime minister was fearless, courageous, spirited, and had knowledge. “I have decided to strengthen the movement that the party stands for and to bring the national spirit to our state of Tamil Nadu. I’ll try my best as a loyal soldier of this party to dedicate my time and energy to further this cause in Tamil Nadu and across India.”

A 2011-batch IPS officer, Annamalai started his career as the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Udupi district of Karnataka in September 2013. He was promoted within two years as a Superintendent of Police. He was then transferred to Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka and continued there as an SP till October 2018. In the same year, he became a Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru South.

Ahead of joining BJP, he spoke to The Indian Express and said that he was entering politics as the country needed better governance, and there was a need to put the common man at the centre of the narrative. “In the past, I’ve said I didn’t want to get labelled with any party. But, over a period of time, I started feeling the country needed a political change as much as a social change. I felt the BJP was a natural fit for me because my principles aligned with them. They provide a platform to leaders based on merit. It’s a nationalist party with a larger vision for the country, which is why I decided to join them,” he told IE.