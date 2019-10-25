Former Gujarat CM Dilip Parikh dies at 82; PM Modi pays tributes

Parikh, who started his political career in the mid-1990s as a BJP MLA, was an industrialist and also served as president of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (via Commons)

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Dilip Parikh died on Friday at a private hospital here following a prolonged illness, said his family members. He was 82. Parikh served as the 13th Chief Minister of Gujarat between October 1997 and March 1998 when he was with the Rashtriya Janata Party (RJP), floated by Shankersinh Vaghela, who had split the BJP.

Parikh’s government was supported by the Congress. Parikh, who started his political career in the mid-1990s as a BJP MLA, was an industrialist and also served as president of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Parikh and said he worked for the people of Gujarat with utmost dedication. “Dilipbhai Parikh made a mark in the world of industry and public service. He worked for the people of Gujarat with utmost dedication.