Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro quits Trinamool Congress, resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro on Tuesday resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP as well as from his membership of his party, The Indian Express reported.

“I have resigned from TMC. I will not be joining any party at the moment,” he said.

Without disclosing the reasons for his resignation, Faliero, in a press release said that “things didn’t go quite according to plan, inspite of the best of intentions”, and also thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her “Didi”, for entrusting him with important positions in the party.

Long being sidelined from the party affairs in Goa, Faleiro was being nudged by the TMC leadership to resign from the Rajya Sabha, reported PTI. Reportedly, the party was upset with the former CM after he refused to contest the 2022 Assembly election from Fatorda against Goa Forward Party’s Vijai Sardesai.

When TMC came to contest in the coastal state, it had asked Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh, whose term was till 2026, to resign and sent Faleiro to the Upper House in 2021.

Meanwhile, reacting to Faleiro’s resignation, the TMC said that party will soon announce a new candidate for the seat.

“We wish Mr. Luizinho Faleiro good health, happiness and long life. We sincerely hope that he continues to tirelessly serve the people of Goa and strive towards achieving more progress and advancement of the state. AITC will announce a new candidate for the seat as and when the election is notified,” the party said.