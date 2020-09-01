  • MORE MARKET STATS

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as new Election Commissioner

Sep 01, 2020

Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC). He is a 1984-batch Jharkhand cadre retired IAS officer.

Former Finance Secretary and retired IAS officer Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC). He joins the Election Commission of India with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

Rajiv Kumar is a 1984-batch Jharkhand cadre retired IAS officer. He was appointed by the government last month in place of EC Ashok Lavasa who resigned from the post. Kumar had retired as Finance Secretary on April 29 this year.

Lavasa has been appointed vice-president of Asian Development Bank. He vacated the office on August 31.

