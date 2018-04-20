Former Delhi HC Chief Justice Rajinder Sachar passes away

Sachar, who was the chairperson of a committee set up by the previous UPA government to look into the social, economic and educational status of Muslims in India, was 94. (Express Photo)

Former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajinder Singh Sachar passed away at a private hospital here today, a family friend said. Sachar, who was the chairperson of a committee set up by the previous UPA government to look into the social, economic and educational status of Muslims in India, was 94. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital in New Delhi earlier this week where he was undergoing treatment. “He passed away at around 12 PM. He was undergoing treatment for ailments related to old age,” the family friend said.

Sachar, who was Chief Justice from August 6, 1985, to December 22, 1985, was associated with the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, a rights group since his retirement.