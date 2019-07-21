Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit cremated with full state honours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence, in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit was accorded a state funeral on Sunday in New Delhi. Hundreds of people turned up at the Congress headquarters to pay tribute to Dikshit. The 81-year old’s last rites were held at Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday afternoon. Her body was kept at the Congress headquarters ahead of the funeral allowing people to pay their last respects. As per Dikshit’s wish, she was cremated in a compressed natural gas (CNG) instead of the traditional funeral pyre.

Dikshit, who is often credited for turning around Delhi during her tenure, passed away at a Delhi hospital at 3.55pm on Saturday. Her body was kept at her residence in Nizamuddin East, where leaders from all political parties visited to pay homage.

A couple of hours ahead of her funeral, Dikshit’s body was brought in a glass casket to the Congress Headquarters. A number of senior leaders and party workers arrived at the party office to pay homage to the three-time Delhi CM.

While her body was being moved from her residence to the Congress office, the vehicle was surrounded with supporters chanting ‘Jab tak suraj chand rahega Sheila ji ka naam rahega’.hind

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath were among the Congress leaders who paid their tributes to Sheila Dikshit.

Earlier in the day, Prime minister Narendra Modi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP patriarch LK Advani and former external affairs minister visited Sheila Dikshit’s residence to offer their condolences.

Dikshit was born in 1938 and served as Delhi CM from 1998 to 2013. She was also elected as Member of Parliament from Kannauj seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984.

Dikshit was widely regarded as one of the best chief minister of the country and was hailed for changing the face of Delhi. Sheila Dikshit thrived to improve the public infrastructure in he city and is credited for the Delhi metro and pollution-free low-floor CNG buses.