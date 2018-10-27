Former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana passes away: Report

Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana passes away in Delhi on Saturday.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana passes away in Delhi on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. Khurana was the third chief minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996.
(More details awaited)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.