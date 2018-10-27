Former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana passes away: Report

Published: October 27, 2018

Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana passes away in Delhi on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. Khurana was the third chief minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996.

(More details awaited)

