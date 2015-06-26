Former Delhi chief secretary expresses satisfaction with city’s budget

Former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra on Thursday expressed her satisfaction at the city’s budget, lauding the Aam Aadmi Party government’s focus on health and education.

“The Delhi budget focusing on the health and education sector is a very good move and I welcome it. In other states, it is seen that while the politicians speak of these sectors, they are given very little support in the budget. They have also talked of transport and have said that they want to create a network for the same. How they are going to implement is something they did not elaborate upon but the thought process is welcome,” Chandra told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the Budget in the city’s assembly, referring to it as ‘the nation’s first Swaraj Budget’.