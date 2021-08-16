Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev quits party, likely to join Trinamool Congress

Sushmita Dev is likely to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today amid widespread speculations of her joining the Trinamool Congress. (Express Photo)

Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the party on Sunday, mentioning a “new chapter of public service” in her letter to chief Sonia Gandhi. She is likely to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today amid widespread speculations of her joining the Trinamool Congress.

In her letter to Gandhi, Sushmit Dev offered no reason for her quitting the party after three decades. She changed her Twitter bio to “former member” and is also said to have left the party’s WhatsApp group.

She is the daughter of seven-time parliamentarian Santosh Mohan Dev, and was considered the face of the Congress in Assam’s largely Bengali-speaking Barak Valley. Sushmita headed the Congress’ women’s wing, the All India Mahila Congress. Earlier, she was an MP from Silchar in Assam, the stronghold of her father, an influential name in West Bengal.

Reacting to her resignation, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, tweeted: “Sushmita Dev resigns from primary membership of our Party. While young leaders leave we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The Party moves on with : Eyes Wide Shut.”

Sibal is among the G-23 leaders, along with other eminent names like Ghulam Nabi Azad, who have come out in public questioning the lack of leadership in the party.

Interestingly, Dev had hit the headlines over her stance on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which differed from the party. “We know what it means to be a migrant. I am in favour of such a law, but this act [CAA] is not capable of granting citizenship to anyone. I would support it with some amendments, especially if it includes Muslims,” she had said.

Sushmita Dev was among the Congress leaders, along with Rahul Gandhi, whose Twitter accounts were suspended posting photographs of them meeting the family of a nine-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Delhi earlier this month.