Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia visits RSS office in Nagpur, meets Mohan Bhagwat

Jyotiraditya Scindia visits RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress after a decades-long association, on Tuesday visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur for the first time after joining the party in March this year. Scindia had quit the Congress after he was denied a Rajya Sabha berth and joined the BJP in March. He is credited for scripting the BJP’s return to power in Madhya Pradesh.

According to a report in The Indian Express, while RSS functionaries said they did not know of his programme, Scindia visited the RSS headquarters in Mahal area and also met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

While no one from the RSS confirmed his meeting with Bhagwat, the daily reported that Scindia arrived at the RSS office without anybody noticing him and had a meeting with Bhagwat.

Citing sources, the IE report said that a vehicle was sent to the airport by the RSS and Scindia came straight to meet Bhagwat after he landed at around 11 am. Scindia was with Bhagwat for about an hour.

The Rajya Sabha MP also visited the residence of RSS founder KB Hedgewar.

“This place definitely gives inspiration. Anybody from anywhere in the country can get inspiration here about dedication towards nation (rashtra ke prati samarpan),” he said.

Scindia’s visit to Nagpur and a meeting with Bhagwat assume significance as the Sangh has firmed up its strategy to expand its base in Guna after BJP’s win in the 2019 general elections. Scindia represented Guna in Lok Sabha as a Congress member for 18 years between 2002 and 2019. He lost the seat to BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in the May 2019 general elections. The RSS earlier this year held its Yuva Sankalp Shibir in Guna.