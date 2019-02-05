Former CM Virbhadra Singh’s son appointed General Secretary in revamped Himachal Pradesh Congress

Gandhi has already appointed Virbhadra Singh as he chairman of the campaign committee of the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday formed a jumbo state Congress committee in Himachal Pradesh which includes 15 vice presidents, 18 general secretaries and 68 secretaries. Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya has been appointed as a general secretary in the rejigged committee in the hill state. Virbhadra and his wife Pratibha, a former MP, have been made permanent invitees to the Himachal Congress committee.

Gandhi also gave his approval to appoint 17 new district Congress chiefs under the new President of Himachal Pradesh PCC Kuldeep Singh Rathore. Gandhi also set up an an 11-member executive committee that includes former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Besides, 14 senior, leaders including former union minister Anand Sharma, from the state have been made as permanent invitees. Gandhi has already appointed Virbhadra Singh as he chairman of the campaign committee of the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

Among the new general secretaries are: Anita Verma, Gangu Ram Muzafur, Ram Lal Thakur, Chander Kumar and Harsh Mahajan. Ashish Butail has been made the treasurer of the state unit. Among the general secretaries are Vinod Sultanpuri, Ajay Mahajn, Harshvarshan Chauhan, Raghubir Singh Bali and kewal Singh Pathania.