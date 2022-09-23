Former CM Biplab Kumar Deb elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura

Months after he resigned from the Tripura Chief Minister’s post, Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state. The election to the lone Upper House seat from the state was necessitated after the current Chief Minister Manik Saha had stepped down as Rajya Sabha MP to contest in the state assembly bypolls.

After registering a win against Left Front candidate Bhanulal Saha, Deb took to Twitter and wrote, “Gratitude to the BJP and IPFT MLAs of Tripura for electing me as a Rajya Sabha MP. Gratitude to PM Sri @narendramodi Ji, @BJP4India President Sri @JPNadda Ji & HM Sri @AmitShah for giving me this opportunity to represent Tripura in Rajya Sabha.”

In May, Deb stepped down as the Chief Minister of Tripura in a surprise announcement. He was replaced by Tripura BJP president Manik Saha. Since stepping down Deb was left without any major roles until recently, he was made the Haryana BJP-in-charge.

Deb’s win in the Upper House was a foregone conclusion as the BJP is strongly place in the 60-member Tripura Legislative Assembly with 36 legislators. Barely a year left to go for the Assembly elections, Deb was confident that the party will register a bigger win in 2023.

The BJP’s ally in the state, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) has seven MLAs with Congress and the CPM having 1 and 15 MLAs each. While one IPFT legislators was disqualified, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman did not vote.

After getting elected to the Upper House, several Chief Ministers including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura CM Manik Saha and Arunachal CM Pema Khandu took to Twitter to congratulate Deb on his victory.