Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. (Photo: Rajya Sabha TV Grab)

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind earlier this week.

Members of opposition parties staged a walk out from the House when Gogoi took oath. Speaking later, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Rajya Sabha has a great tradition of many eminent persons coming from diverse fields, including former CJIs. Gogoi who has taken oath today will surely contribute his best. It was grossly unfair to do like that (opposition walk out during his oath-taking ceremony).”

Gogoi becomes the first former Chief Justice of India to be nominated to Rajya Sabha. Former Chief Justice Ranganath Misra was also a Rajya Sabha member but he was elected on a Congress party ticket.

Gogoi, 65, served as the 46th Chief Justice of India. He retired on November 17 last year after a tenure of a little over 13 months.

Gogoi’s nomination was mired into controversy after opposition parties raised questions over the intention of the Modi government. While the Congress party said the independence of the judiciary was under threat, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi asked whether it is quid pro quo.

As CJI, Gogoi headed benches that pronounced several key judgements including in the Ayodhya land dispute case. He also led the benches that ruled on matters like Rafale fighter jet deal and entry of women in Sabarimala temple.

A notification announcing Gogoi’s nomination to the Upper House was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday night. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members,” it said.

The vacancy was created due to the retirement of KTS Tulsi.