Former CJI Gogoi provided ‘Z+’ VIP security cover

The Centre has accorded the top category ‘Z+’ VIP security cover to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, official sources said on Friday. They said Gogoi, 66, will be protected by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during his travel all across the country.
A Rajya Sabha member now, Gogoi was earlier being provided with a security cover of the Delhi Police. He retired in November, 2019 and was later nominated to the upper house of Parliament by the government. The CRPF has a VIP security unit and Gogoi is its 63rd protectee, sources said.
They said an armed mobile team of 8-12 CRPF commandos will be securing the former CJI during travel while his house will be guarded by a similar team.
