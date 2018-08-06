Former chief secretary becomes RERA chairman in Uttar Pradesh

Kumar replaces Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, principal secretary – housing, who was the interim chairman. The notification for the appointment was issued late Saturday.

More than a year after the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) came into force, the Uttar Pradesh government has finally appointed former chief secretary Rajive Kumar as the full-time chairman of the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA).

Apart from Kumar, the state government also appointed Kalpana Mishra, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Balvinder Kumar as members of the UPRERA. While Mishra is from the judiciary, Singh is a former IPS officer. Balvinder Kumar is a retired IAS officer who also served as the vice-chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority.

Since retirement of Rajive Kumar as chief secretary on June 30, his name had been doing the rounds as the chairman of UPRERA. The government was inclined towards giving him a responsible assignment after retirement because of clean image and an impeccable service record.

It may be mentioned that though the authority came into force on May 1, 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government was seen humming and hawing on the issue of appointing a full-time chairman and members on the real estate watchdog. It was only when the delay in the appointments was brought to the notice of the Allahabad High Court by a developer, the state government fast-tracked the process.

In fact, the UPRERA is yet to notify the revised rules, it still doesn’t have an office of its own and the state government is yet to make appointments for the appellate tribunal for hearing appeals of homebuyers and developers.

“Homebuyers in UP are facing a number of problems while buying houses and the RERA was conceptualised to address these concerns that often leave homebuyers frustrated and make builders more accountable. In many cases, verdicts against erring builders are not implemented… They are not afraid of RERA. Hope, with the appointment of the chairman and members, the body gets some teeth and is actually able to do justice to its role,” said Indreesh Gupta of the Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association.