Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh’s son booked in chit fund scam, 5 FIRs filed

Former BJP MP and Raman Singh’s son Abhishek Singh. (Facebook)

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh’s son Abhishek Singh has been booked in connection with a chit fund scam. The state police have filed five FIRs against Singh, who is also a former BJP MP, and former Rajnandgaon Municipal Corporation mayor Madhusudan Yadav. “Five FIRs registered against former BJP MP Abhishek Singh – son of former CM Raman Singh and Madhusudan Yadav – former mayor of Rajnandgaon Municipal Corporation – in connection with a chit fund scam by a company ‘Anmol India’,” news agency ANI reported.

The case was registered at four police stations on the directions of a local court. Some other accused named in the FIRs are former BJP MP Madhusudan Yadav, Congress leader Naresh Dakaliya and 17 directors and core committee members of Anmol India Company. All these persons have been booked under section 420 (cheating) and Protection of Interest of Depositors of Chhattisgarh Act, 2005 and the Prize Chits and Money Circulation (Banning) Act.

According to reports, Abhishek Singh allegedly undertook the publicity for the company that took money from investors before shutting its operations in 2016. Following this closure of the firm, five investors from Rajnandgaon filed petitions before a local court which ordered the police to probe the allegations.

The investors have alleged that the firm cheated them of lakhs of rupees by promising high returns. Two investors namely Sriram Verma and Shiv Kumar Sahu alleged in their complaints that the company embezzled Rs 1.18 lakh and Rs 1.12 lakh which they had respectively deposited. Abhishek Singh was a member of the 16th Lok Sabha and represented Rajnandgaon parliamentary constituency in the Lower House.