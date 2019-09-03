Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi’s son arrested in cheating and forgery case

Amit Jogi is likely to be produced in the court later today. (ANI Image)

The Chhattisgarh police on Tuesday arrested Amit Jogi, the son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, from his residence in Bilaspur. According to reports, he was arrested after an FIR (First Information Report) of cheating and forgery was filed by Sameera Pakira, the BJP candidate from Marwahi constituency in the 2013 state Assembly polls. He is likely to be produced in court later today.

In her complaint to police in February this year, Pakira had stated that Amit Jogi reportedly submitted wrong details about the place of birth in the nomination papers filed for the 2013 state elections.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Prashant Agrawal, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bilaspur said, “Amit Jogi was arrested from Marwahi Sadan in Bilaspur, based on the FIR lodged against him in February this year at Gaurela police station in the district.” Amit, on the other hand, has termed the move a political vendetta. After parting ways with the Congress in 2016, Ajit Jogi had floated a new party – Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J).

Last week, an FIR was lodged against the former Chhattisgarh chief minister after he was found to have fraudulently obtained caste certificates to gain the ‘tribal’ status. The 73-year-old politician had served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

On the direction of the district administration, an FIR was registered under section 10 (1) of the Chhattisgarh Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (Regulation of Certification of Social Status) Rules, 2013.

In 2011, the Supreme Court had directed the then Raman Singh government to constitute a high-level committee to probe Jogi’s caste certificates following which the state govt constitute a committee headed by the then special secretary of the Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development department Reena Kangale. The committee in its probe found Jogi’s caste certificates invalid in 2017.

However, in the latest case, the scrutiny committee that looked into former CM’s caste was formed on the order of the Chhattisgarh High Court in 2018. The committee was headed by DD Singh, Secretary, Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Department.