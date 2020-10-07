  • MORE MARKET STATS

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead at his Shimla residence

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 9:51 PM

Kumar, a 1973-batch IPS officer, became CBI director in 2008, succeeding Vijay Shanker. He later became the Governor of Nagaland.

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar (Photo: rajbhavan.nagaland.gov.in)

Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland, and ex-CBI Director Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday.

IE reported that Shimla police have shifted the dead body to the Indira Gandhi Medical College for a post-mortem. The police have also initiated an inquest at the Police Station East in Chhota Shimla, the report added.

PTI reported that he was presently the Vice Chancellor of a private university in Shimla.

More details awaited.

