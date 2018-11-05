Former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani moves HC after board suggests 20 cuts in his next with Govinda

Pahlaj Nihalani, who had a tumultuous time himself during his tenure as CBFC chairman, is reuniting with Govinda after a long gap.

Former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court against the board after it suggested around 20 cuts in his upcoming movie ‘Rangeela Raja’ starring Govinda.

Nihalani, who had a tumultuous time himself during his tenure as CBFC chairman, is reuniting with Govinda after a long gap. It was Nihalani who launched Govinda in Ilzaam in 1986. Nihalani said that Rangeela Raja would be an out-and-out comedy which will see Govinda play multiple roles. He had also said that Rangeela Raja will be the rebirth of Govinda and his comeback film, reported IANS.

Nihalani was appointed as the head of the Central Board of Film Certification in January 2015. Some of Nihalani’s decisions and statements made headlines during his stint as the board’s chief. Nihalani was criticised for the multiple cuts in Madhur Bhandarkar’s “Indu Sarkar” and his refusal to certify “Lipstick Under My Burkha”. He stoked controversies when the CBFC objected to the word “intercourse” in the Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer “When Harry Met Sejal”. During his tenure, the CBFC also decided to beep/mute words like “cow” and “Hindu India” in a documentary on Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen also. He was replaced by noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi in August last year.

However, the biggest controversy erupted ahead of the release of “Udta Punjab”. The CBFC suggested 89 cuts in the movie, and co-producer Anurag Kashyap moved Bombay High Court which set aside the cuts CBFC had recommended. Nihalani, however, clarified that the decision taken by him was as per the guidelines of the Cinematograph Act and welcomed the High Court’s decision. While Kashyap accused Nihalani of being an “oligarch” and a “dictator”, Nihalani hit back alleging that Kashyap took money from Aam Aadmi Party.