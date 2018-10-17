Former BSP MP’s son waves gun at Delhi 5-star hotel, police search on

Ashish Pandey with his gun at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi early Sunday. (Express Photo)

The son of a former BSP MP was booked Tuesday after he was seen in a video allegedly brandishing a gun at a couple following an argument and threatening them at the foyer of a Delhi five-star hotel.

Following a complaint by the assistant security manager of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in RK Puram, the Delhi Police also issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) against Ashish Pandey, who hails from Lucknow and is the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh, is a sitting Uttar Pradesh MLA from Ambedkar Nagar.

Joint Commissioner of police (southwest) Ajay Chaudhary told The Indian Express that police have booked Pandey under Section 25 and 27 Arms Act and 321 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC. He said that two two police teams have been sent to Lucknow and Ambedkar Nagar. Police said his father, Rakesh was elected as an MP from the Ambedkar Nagar constituency in 2009.

In a one-minute purported video of the incident that surfaced on social media, Pandey is seen brandishing a pistol and threatening a couple at the Hyatt lobby. In the video, Pandey is accompanied by three women who are also arguing with the couple. Police said one of the three women in the video had made the recording. Hurling expletives, Pandey is heard saying in the video: “Lucknow se hoon… Tu kal mil mujhe (I am from Lucknow, I will find you tomorrow).”

According to the police, one of Pandey’s male friends, Sahil Girdhar was detained Tuesday evening from Delhi and said he had organised a party at the Hotel. Following searches at five locations in Lucknow, police said Pandey is missing with his wife and children from his house. Police also said that his father Rakesh has been approached to ascertain his son’s whereabouts.

After the video went viral on social media, the Delhi police approached the hotel about the incident. A case was filed based on a complaint by Assistant Security Manager Sawan Kumar. In the FIR, Kumar said “At about 3.40 am on Saturday, I got a call from a staff member that at the P-Level Guest elevator, a male guest has entered the ladies washroom. I reached the spot with female staff, and found he was arguing with some other guests outside the toilet.”

Police said that the argument continued as they walked out of the hotel. “Two women went and sat in the car while one woman and the male member (Pandey) argued with the couple. The man went to his car, brought a pistol and threatened to kill the couple,” stated the FIR. Pandey then drove away while continuing to threaten the couple.

In a statement Tuesday, the Hyatt Regency said: “We take the incident that occurred at Hyatt Regency, Delhi seriously and have been working with the local police authorities on the same. We assure our support and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities in reference to any further investigation on this matter.”

According to the police, the man who was threatened has refused to file a complaint but registered a statement about the incident in which he told police that Pandey was drunk and threatened to kill them.

By- Alok Singh