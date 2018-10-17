Former BSP MP son Ashish Pandey’s mobile traced in Basti, accused still absconding

Ashish Pandey, the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, is still at large even as Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh police continue to hunt for him. Today, police said that Pandey’s mobile phone signals were last traced in Basti district of the state bordering Nepal, triggering fear that he could sneak into Nepal. However, since then his phone is switched off.

Also, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Pandey for brandishing a gun and threatening guests at Hyatt Regency hotel in RK Puram area of south Delhi in the wee hours on Sunday. The NBW was issued by the Patiala House Court.

According to news agency ANI, two more Delhi Police teams have been dispatched to Lucknow to assist the officials and raids are still underway in the state capital and several other parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, three Delhi Police had already reached Lucknow and a massive operation was launched along with Uttar Pradesh Police.

“Delhi Police teams were in Uttar Pradesh and looking for Pandey with the help of local Police,” an officer told news agency IANS in Delhi.

Police said that all known hideouts, offices, residences of the accused and his family have been searched. Also, the officials are interrogating the Pandey’s friends and family in Lucknow.