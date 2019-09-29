Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav joins Dushyant Chautala’s JJP

Yadav was dismissed from the service after complaining about the quality of food served to soldiers. (ANI)

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav on Monday joined the Jannayak Janata Party in presence of Dushyant Chautala. Yadav was dismissed from the service after complaining about the quality of food served to soldiers in 2017. The development comes just weeks before the assembly elections in Harayana where the JJP has a significant presence. The JJP was founded after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) headed by Om Prakash Chautala.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Yadav had joined Samajwadi Party and was fielded against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. However, his nomination paper was rejected due to discrepancies in the two sets of papers submitted by him. The former personal was also required to submit a no-objection certificate from the BSF, stating reasons for his dismissal.

Yadav, however, claimed that he furnished the NoC from BSF that was required by the returning officers. “My nomination was rejected even though I had furnished the NOC,” he had said. He accused the BJP of taking “dictatorial steps” to stop him from fighting polls. Later, he moved the Supreme Court against the Election Commission’s decision. However, the court turned down the application saying it did not “find any grounds to entertain the plea”.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24.