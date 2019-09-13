Former British Deputy PM Nick Clegg is guest at Express Adda today

Former British Deputy PM Nick Clegg.

WHEN THE 2010 elections in the UK failed to deliver a decisive mandate, Conservative leader David Cameron reached out to former journalist Nick Clegg, who was heading the Liberal Democrats at the time, to form a coalition government. Clegg went on to become UK’s Deputy Prime Minister from 2010 to 2015. On Friday, Clegg will be the guest at the Express Adda in New Delhi.

Before entering politics, Clegg was a journalist for the Financial Times. He entered politics as a member of the European Parliament in 1999 and six years later, was elected to the UK’s House of Commons. Through his political career, he held various leadership roles for the Liberal Democrats and finally became its leader — positioning the party in the centre amid the traditional Left-Right divide.

Clegg, who was knighted in 2018, has also authored a book, ‘How to Stop Brexit (And Make Britain Great Again)’. He now works as Vice-President for Global Affairs and Communications at Facebook.

At the Adda, Clegg will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, and Shubhajit Roy, Associate Editor. The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change.

Past guests include the Dalai Lama, the late Arun Jaitley, economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, filmmaker Karan Johar, writer Amitav Ghosh, musician T M Krishna, ecologist Romulus Whitaker, oncologist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Siddhartha Mukherjee and sociologist Ashis Nandy.