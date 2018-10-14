Former BJP MLA Sunil Mishra joins Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 28 while Chattisgarh will have votings in two phases: November 12 and 20. (pic: ANI Tweet)

Ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, a former BJP MLA Sunil Mishra on Sunday joined the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Mishra was welcomed to the Congress by its Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath.

The development comes a day after Rahul Gandhi-led party’s Chattisgargh working president and MLA Ramdayal Uike joined the saffron party in presence of Amit Shah.

The elections dates for five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — are out and many such political movements are expected ahead of the polls.

Similar things have happened in earlier assembly elections where many political leaders had switched their sides in Karnataka. According to media reports, over 50 leaders had crossed over to other political parties ahead of Karnataka elections earlier this year.

Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 28 while Chattisgarh will have votings in two phases: November 12 and 20. The results will be declared for all the five states on December 11.