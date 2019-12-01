Former BJP MLA Anil Gote wants Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to probe Devendra Fadnavis’ pet project Samruddhi Corridor

Former BJP MLA Anil Gote wants CM Uddhav to investigate the Samruddhi Corridor project.

Former BJP MLA Anil Gote has demanded from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to order a probe into Samruddhi Mahamarg (prosperity corridor). In a letter written to CM Uddhav, Gote said that a senior official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had sold land to the state government for the corridor at a high premium after purchasing it for a small amount.

The Rs 46,000-crore expressway project is considered a pet project of former CM Devendra Fadnavis. It will connect Nagpur and Mumbai. It is being implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Once the expressway becomes operational, it will bring down the Mumbai and Nagpur journey time to just eight hours. The expressway is expected to be ready by the end of 2020.

“It is my appeal to the CM and his Cabinet that an inquiry, headed by a High Court judge, be constituted and its report be submitted within three months before the Assembly. The people of Maharashtra need to know what is the reason that (MSRDC managing director Radheshyam) Mopalwar was given a clean chit and was asked to continue in the service of the CM even after his retirement,” Gote said in the letter.

Gote had earlier leveled charges of corruption against Mopalwar in connection with the project. He had even submitted an alleged taped conversation between Mopalwar and another individual, where the former was purportedly heard seeking money.

“It is the right of the people of Maharashtra to know how transparent the functioning of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government really was,” he said.

Gote, a two-time MLA from Dhule City, resigned from the party and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly just ahead of the general elections this year. He unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from the Dhule constituency as an independent candidate.