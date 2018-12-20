Former BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha likely to join UPA today



RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has already invited Kushwaha to join the Grand Alliance. (IE)

BJP ally and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party President Upendra Kushwaha is likely to join the Congress-led UPA on Thursday and become part of the proposed Grand Alliance in Bihar. Kushwaha was earlier with the BJP-led NDA but he walked out of the alliance over seat-sharing differences. He has been offered four or five seats to contest in the next general elections.

The Congress is expected to hold a joint press conference in the national capital today to announce the new alliance, The Indian Express reported citing sources. The press conference is likely to be attended by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha.

Informing about the recent developments, quoting sources close to Kushwaha IE reported that the party leader met senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and the message about joining UPA was conveyed to Rahul Gandhi. “As the UPA is meeting on Thursday, the RLSP chief will most likely join UPA on Thursday,” he said.

Under the new arrangement with the new alliance, Kushwaha may get four or maximum five seats to contest in the next Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has already invited Kushwaha to join the Grand Alliance. The talks for an alliance between Yadav and Kushwaha had been on for quite some time. The speculation started after Kushwaha met Tejashwi Yadav in Arwal district in October.

The meeting came on the day BJP president Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that their parties will contest the equal number of Lok Sabha seats in the state.