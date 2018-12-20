Former BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha joins Mahagathbandhan

Upendra Kushwaha joined the alliance in presence of Jitan Ram Manjhi, Sharad Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Shaktisinh Gohil in Delhi. (ANI)

Former BJP ally and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party President Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday joined Congress-led Mahagathbandhan in presence of Ahmed Patel, Sharad Yadav and RJD leader Tejasvi Yadav. Speaking on the occasion, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said: “There is a Gathbandhan in Bihar. It’s a matter of happiness that Upendra Kushwaha is joining the Mahagathbandhan.”

After joining the opposition alliance, RSLP president Upendra Kushwaha said: “The wholeheartedness shown by Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav is one of the reasons I joined but the biggest reason I’m here is the people of Bihar.”

Kushwaha was earlier with the BJP-led NDA but he walked out of the alliance over seat-sharing differences. He has been offered four or five seats to contest in the next general elections.

Leaders of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, including Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil, at AICC office in Delhi. RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha also present. pic.twitter.com/uryXyHV1ez — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2018

RJD leader Tejasvi Yadav said that this was an alliance of the hearts of the people. He said that there was an undeclared emergency in the country.

