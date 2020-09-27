Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)

The elections in the state will be conducted in three phases. Image: ANI

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday joined Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) in presence of chief minister Nitish Kumar. He recently took voluntary retirement from the service, triggering speculations that he may join politics. On Saturday, the former top cop had met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar but said that his meeting was not about politics. When asked about the reports of him joining politics, he said that he had not taken any decision yet.

Speaking about his meeting with Nitish Kumar, Pandey said that he had gone to thank the chief minister for the trust he had reposed in him. “If and when I decide to join any political party, I will make it known to all,” Pandey said. The former DGP had grabbed headlines during the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was very vocal about the probe that Mumbai Police was conducting and had demanded investigation by the CBI. He had also said that Rhea Chakraborty had no stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Two days ago, the Election Commission announced the dates for the Bihar Assembly elections. The elections in the state will be conducted in three phases. People will cast their votes for state government on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.