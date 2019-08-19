Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra passes away after prolonged illness, to be cremated with state honours

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra dies at 82.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra passed away on Monday morning after prolonged illness. He was 82. The former CM breathed his last in Delhi. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief on the demise of the former three-time CM. A three-day state mourning has been declared in Bihar. The former CM will be cremated with full state honours.

Mishra had served as the Chief Minister of Bihar thrice — first time from April 11, 1975 to April 30, 1977; second time from June 8, 1980 to August 14, 1983 and third time from December 6, 1989 to March 10, 1990.