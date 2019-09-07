Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s condition stable

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee had served as a Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. (PTI File photo)

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee health news: The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is stable. The 75-year-old leader was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Friday night after he complained of acute breathing problems.

On Friday afternoon, Bhattacharjee’s blood pressure fell and suffered an acute exacerbation of COPD. The veteran CPI(M) leader has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Speaking to PTI, a senior official of the hospital said, “Mr Bhattacharjee’s condition has improved a lot. He is quite stable now. His parameters are better now.”

An eight-member team of specialised doctors has been formed under Dr Koushik Chakraborty to monitor former Chief Minister’s health condition on a timely basis. According to reports, the former CM will not be released soon from the hospital. Several medical tests have been conducted on the veteran leader.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Bhattacharjee at the hospital to enquire about his health. Banerjee also spoke to doctors treating the former CM.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also visited the hospital to see the veteran CPI(M) leader. Senior CPI(M) leaders like Surjya Kanta Mishra and Rabin Deb, Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya also paid a visit to the ailing leader.

Born on March 1, 1944, in north Kolkata, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee served as Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. He represented Jadavpur assembly constituency for 24 years. However, in 2011 state legislative poll, Bhattacharjee was defeated by the former Chief Secretary (CS) Manish Gupta by a margin of 16,684 votes.

In 2018, citing ill health, Bhattacharjee stepped down from the CPI(M) politburo, central committee and the state secretariat. He also has been losing his vision. His last public appearance was on February 3, 2019, during a Left Front rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata.