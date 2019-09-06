Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee admitted to hospital in Kolkata

Buddhadeb served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. (PTI)

Former Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata, ANI reported. His condition is stable. Reports suggest that he had some respiratory problems after which he was taken to the hospital.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited the hospital to check on Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s health conditions.

CPI(M) Politburo Member Md Salim said that the former chief minister was stable. “Com. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya is admitted in a Kolkata hospital. His condition is stable,” he said in a tweet.

Com. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya is admitted in a Kolkata hospital. His condition is stable. @cpimspeak @wbcpim — Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) September 6, 2019

Buddhadeb served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011.

(More details awaited)