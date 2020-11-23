Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passes away in Guwahati

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and had been admitted to the GMCH the day after that. (File image)

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday after suffering from Covid-19-related complications.

Assam state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the news of his demise to PTI.

The octogenerian Congress leader, was undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications.

The 84-year-old, three-time chief minister, was put under invasive ventilation after being admitted to the GMCH on November 2. PTI reported that his condition had worsened on Saturday night.

Gogoi, an MLA from the Titabor assembly constituency since 2001, is survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and had been admitted to the GMCH the day after that.

In a messaging condoling Gogoi’s demise, PM Narendra Modi tweeted: “Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.”

Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/H6F6RGYyT4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal deeply mourned Gogoi’s death and said that the people of the state will always remember Gogoi’s committed service and contributions to the state. In a statement Sonowal stated: “I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. With his death, the state has lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader. His sense of humour, amiable and outspoken nature attracted everyone. He set high ethical values in the field of politics with his simple lifestyle and contributed profusely in strengthening democratic values in the country.”