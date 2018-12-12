Former Army Chief JJ Singh resigns from Shiromani Akali Dal

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 11:45 AM

Former Army Chief Gen J J Singh Wednesday resigned from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) citing personal reasons.

joginder jaswant singh, indian army, Shiromani Akali Dal, jj singh, arunachal pradesh governor, patiala assembly, Kargil warGen (retd) Singh was the first Sikh officer to become the army chief.

Former Army Chief Gen J J Singh Wednesday resigned from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) citing personal reasons. Singh, who also served as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, had joined the Akali Dal ahead of the Punjab assembly elections in early 2017 and had unsuccessfully contested against chief minister Amarinder Singh from the Patiala assembly constituency.

In his resignation letter to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, he said he was resigning from the party for personal reasons. “I wish to inform you with a heavy heart that I have resigned from Shiromani Akali Dal and from the position of president of Shiromani Akali Dal, Ex-Servicemen wing with immediate effect due to personal reasons,” he said in his letter.

Sources said Singh was not happy with the functioning of the Akali Dal and its leadership. Asked about his future course, he said he wished to serve people and kept his political options open. “I want to serve the people and the country,” he told PTI.

Gen (retd) Singh was the first Sikh officer to become the army chief. He fought the 1965 and 1971 wars, apart from being among the architects of defeating Pakistani intruders in Kargil. He served as the 22nd Chief of the Indian Army from January 31, 2005, to September 30, 2007.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Former Army Chief JJ Singh resigns from Shiromani Akali Dal
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition