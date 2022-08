Uma Maheshwari, daughter of Telugu Desam Party founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, was today found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad, news agency ANI reported.

According to the news agency, the Telangana police has shifted the body to a local government hospital for postmortem. A case is being registered under Section 174 of CrPC (Police to enquire and report on suicide).

Further probe is underway. More details are awaited.