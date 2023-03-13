Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Reddy resigns from Congress, likely to join BJP

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and the last one from the undivided state N Kiran Kumar Reddy resigned from the Congress party, five years after he joined the grand-old party. He is likely to join the BJP, reported The Indian Express.

Reddy, in a letter dated March 11 and addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote a one-line resignation letter, stating, “Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.”

He had earlier resigned from the Congress in 2014 over the then UPA government’s decision to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh and carve out a separate Telangana state. He was against the bifurcation and had opposed the move at the Assembly.

The bifurcation move by the then government had cost the party as it saw a huge exodus of leaders from the party and had not been able to win a single Lok Sabha or Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh till now.

He had floated his own political outfit Jai Samaikyandhra Party. In 2014, he contested the elections but failed to win, and later in 2018, he rejoined the Congress after months of negotiations.